Nick Barto Assumes Role as BJC Health System President and CEO Barto brings more than 30 years of health care and operations experience to role leading BJC Health System. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — BJC Health System today welcomed Nick Barto as its new president and CEO. Barto, who previously served as president of the Health System and BJC’s East Region, succeeds Rich Liekweg, who announced his retirement earlier this year. As one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the U.S. and the largest private employer in the state of Missouri, Barto leads BJC’s 24 hospital campuses, hundreds of care locations, including clinics and service organizations, and its 48,000 employees. “Since joining BJC, I’ve seen the unwavering dedication of our caregivers across our hospitals, clinics, and behind the scenes each and every day,” Barto said. “I’m honored to lead BJC Health System as we continue working together to provide extraordinary care with patients at the center of all we do and strengthen our legacy as a mission-oriented academic health care leader for generations to come.” Barto joined BJC in 2018 as chief financial officer. He was named president of BJC Health System in 2023 and, additionally, was named president of the East Region in 2024. He has been instrumental in successfully steering the organization through significant industry headwinds and in spearheading many of BJC’s noteworthy growth initiatives. Some of Barto’s most notable accomplishments include: Playing a critical role in successfully extending BJC’s 45-year affiliation agreement with Washington University and its School of Medicine – one of the nation’s most prestigious research universities and medical schools

Overseeing the successful integration of Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City, expanding BJC’s reach across the state of Missouri and into Kansas

Helping secure the agreement with CoxHealth in Springfield, MO, and BJC’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital to expand pediatric care throughout Southwest Missouri in conjunction with the pediatric specialists at WashU Medicine.

Working with clinical and operational leadership to establish BJC’s Business Intelligence and Data Solutions Group and collaborating with Washington University to launch the Center for Health AI Article continues after sponsor message “Today marks an exciting new chapter as Nick officially steps into his role as president and CEO of BJC Health System,” said Greg Bentz, chair of the BJC Health System board of directors. “With more than three decades of health care and operations experience, he brings a deep understanding of what it takes to lead with purpose in an industry undergoing tremendous change. Nick’s dedication to building a vibrant culture, investing in the diverse communities we serve, and guiding BJC through intentional growth will serve as a strong foundation for the work ahead.” Prior to joining BJC, Barto was senior vice president, corporate finance and investments, and chief financial officer of Catholic Health Initiatives; and senior vice president, financial planning and analysis at Novant Health. He also previously held roles at several financial services organizations focused on the health care industry. Barto earned a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University. He is a member of the Health Care Industry Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and the St. Louis Zoo Association. As CEO, Barto will serve on the boards of the Missouri Hospital Association, Greater St. Louis, Cortex, and as a member of the Washington University Board of Trustees. Barto formerly served on the boards and advisory committees of ExceleraRx Corp., Consonance Capital Partners, Centura Health, US Acute Care Solutions, and Alta Partners, LLC. About BJC Health System

BJC Health System is one of the largest integrated academic health care organizations in the United States and the largest private employer in the state of Missouri. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, BJC and its 48,000 employees operate in two regions as BJC HealthCare in the East and Saint Luke’s in the West. Its dedication to improving urban, suburban and rural communities across Missouri, southern Illinois and eastern Kansas is supported by more than $1.2 billion in annual community investment. BJC’s long-standing affiliation with the nationally-renowned Washington University in St. Louis and its School of Medicine powers its academic mission in the East, most notably at U.S. News & World Report ranked Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital; as well as at the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the state of Missouri. In the West region, Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City serves as the primary training site for UMKC School of Medicine. BJC is consistently recognized as a great place to work, from Newsweek’s ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces’ to Forbes’ list of ‘Best Large Employers.’ More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending