EDWARDSVILLE - Although Belleville West lost its week four football game to Edwardsville 48-30 at Tiger Stadium in Edwardsville on Sept. 19, 2025, Nicholas Hankins, one of the most explosive players in the Southwestern Conference, had a big game for the Maroons.

Hankins caught 11 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, also scored on a 94-yard kickoff return after an Edwardsville touchdown early in the third quarter to cut the Tigers' lead to 28-23. For the season, Hankins has run for 97 yards and a touchdown, but has also caught 17 passes for 320 yards and five more scores. He's perhaps the key player who makes the West offense go.

In his postgame interview that followed the game, Hankins felt tired, but knew that he and the Maroons had given their all throughout the game against the Tigers.

"I felt we could have played better as a team, but I feel like we did fight in the first half," he said.

The Maroons, now 2-2 on the year, have a big goal of making the IHSA playoffs this season for the first time in many years, and Hankins feels very positive about his team's chances during the second half of the season.

"We have a good chance," Hankins said. "We can win our last four games, make it into the playoffs. I'm pretty confident we'll win our last four games and make it to the playoffs."

“My goodness, that kid’s special,” Tigers' head coach Kelsey Pickering said of Hankins. "He’s on everyone’s radar. He was on our radar, and we didn’t contain him much at all. He’s going to continue to do great things in this conference, and we’ll see where they end up postseason-wise. That’s a team I would think has postseason aspirations. He’s definitely a good one.”

The Maroons have a daunting task in week five when they travel to East St. Louis for a game this Friday, and Hankins is looking ahead to facing the Flyers.

"They have a good team," Hankins said, "a good program. I respect those guys, but we've got to go in there, like today."

Hankins was very confident when he described his kickoff return touchdown, the first of the season for him.

"I saw a lot of black jerseys," Hankins said, "but, I mean, I'm taking myself over anybody. So, I dropped the handle, found the cut, the hole, and I just trusted my speed to get me to the end zone."

In a league that's full of explosive players, Hankins is definitely one of the most explosive, and it's a compliment that he takes with appreciation and gratitude.

As far as goals and aspirations for the remainder of the season, Hankins is set on postseason play for West.

"Make it to the playoffs," Hankins said, was his main goal. "Carry my team, get us to the playoffs. I know a lot of guys on this team have never been to the playoffs. Nobody on this team has been to the playoffs, so that's the main goal right now."

