EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) is hosting “Rooted in Wetlands: A Call to Action” at 8 a.m., Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.

This event is a collaborative, full-day experience organized by NGRREC as part of the annual River Days of Action and the NGRREC STREAM Series. NGRREC will join One Mississippi for a day of celebration and action, highlighting how individuals and communities can protect the Mississippi River.

“Wetlands are not only essential for river health — they're a gateway to understanding how our everyday choices connect to larger ecosystems,” Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said. “This event is a chance for people to learn, connect, and take action, whether through art, science, community service, or getting their hands in the soil.”

River Days of Action is a two-week initiative held each June, during which communities throughout the Mississippi River Basin come together to promote environmental stewardship across the entire river valley.

During this year's event, NGRREC will focus on the vital role of wetlands in safeguarding the Mississippi River and explore the actions individuals can take, even from their backyards, to contribute to the watershed's health.

The day’s schedule begins with a community trash clean-up along the riverbank at 8 a.m., followed by expert-led presentations by Alison Joyce of the Missouri Botanical Gardens on rain gardens, and by Wetlands Ecologist Jenny Mullikin sharing current research through the Wetlands Collaborative.

Additional activities include a guided tour of NGRREC’s LEED-certified sustainable field station, a native plant sale, a Frog Watch training session, and “Healthy Rivers, Healthy Soils” — an interactive soil painting activity led by Doerr.

"Whether you're passionate about conservation, curious about native ecosystems, or looking for a meaningful way to engage, this event offers something for everyone," Doerr said.

Follow the NGRREC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NGRREC for the full agenda and updates.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org .

