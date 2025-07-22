EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is inviting the community to attend a research presentation showcase for its summer interns from 5-7 p.m., July 29, 2025, at the Jerry F. Costello Field Station.



Guests are encouraged to explore interactive presentations showcasing innovative research projects and to engage directly with the interns. Family-friendly activities will be available to spark curiosity in future ecologists, making the event welcoming for all ages.



“This public poster session is a fantastic platform for our interns to not only showcase their hard work but also gain crucial experience in presenting scientific research,” said Internships and Special Projects Coordinator Amy Monroe. “We welcome everyone to join us, interact with these budding scientists, and discover the exciting advancements they've made during their internships.”



A guided tour of the Field Station facility will begin at 5:30 p.m., offering a behind-the-scenes look at NGRREC’s mission and work.



The 2025 summer intern projects are supported by gifts from the Maxwell Hanrahan Foundation and the Monticello College Foundation.



Article continues after sponsor message

Intern Presentations

Madison Arle University of Missouri (Columbia) Breeding Population Structure of Illinois Chorus Frogs Mentored by John Crawford, Ph.D. and Andrew Jesper, Ph.D.

Olivia Berry Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Relating Constructed Wetland Characteristics with Aerial Drone Imagery Mentored by Jenny Mullikin, Ph.D.

Alannah Derrossett Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) Floodplain Forest Regeneration in the Upper Mississippi River System Mentored by Shelby Weiss, Ph.D. and Lyle Guyon, Ph.D.



NGRREC has provided internships to over 500 students from over 45 institutions since 2003.



For more information, please view the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/share/1F8nnQGNkm/ or contact Amy Monroe at ammonroe@lc.edu .



National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org .

More like this: