EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) is inviting the community to attend an upcoming October STREAM Series event titled “NGRREC Strikes Back.”

Participants will join the Habitat Strike Team for an evening of science and art from 4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, at NGRREC’s Jerry F. Costello Field Station in East Alton.

“The NGRREC STREAM series aims to combine STEM programming with research and art,” Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said. “Guests can discover more about conservation work, learn from NGRREC researchers working throughout the state, dabble in nature illustration, and test their native plant identification skills. It will be a fun event for the whole family.”

Doerr said the event aims to draw people from all backgrounds and interests.

At 4:30 p.m., guests will be invited into the Field Station lobby for light refreshments and a hands-on activity led by some local Girl Scouts. These “younglings” will teach participants “the ways of the Force,” of nature, that is! Learn to craft seed bombs – a weapon for good in the fight for a healthier planet.

Following this training exercise, guests will embark on a tour of NGRREC’s eco-friendly marvel, the LEED-certified Field Station. Led by the expert Habitat Strike Team, visitors will discover the tools and techniques needed to combat invasive species and restore balance to the natural world.

Each attendee will receive a limited-edition copy of the NGRREC Field Guide and Nature Journal – a treasure trove of knowledge. This illustrated guide will help nature lovers navigate the wonders of the natural world with the wisdom of a Jedi Master Naturalist.

“NGRREC Strikes Back” is the first-ever STREAM series highlighting NGRREC’s very own Habitat Strike Team. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us in our mission to protect and preserve our planet. May the Force (of nature) be with you!

Learn more at https://www.ngrrec.org/education/stream-series.html.

In the infamous words of Darth Vader, “We would be honored if you would join us.”

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

