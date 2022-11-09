EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) will highlight the work of its interns and staff during a special November Neighbor Nights event on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m., beginning with an open poster session and an optional guided tour of the field station at 6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to join us in the Riverview Room at 7 p.m. as interns present their projects.

“NGRREC’s intern program provides a unique research experience for undergraduate students in the greater St. Louis area,” said NGRREC Assistant Amy Monroe. “While some interns this semester are continuing research, they began in spring 2022; others are participating in projects that expand the scope of our program, including science communication and media relations.”

The fall intern class has eight members with two Lewis and Clark Community College (L&C) students participating in the internship program.

This semester’s internship program is funded by NGRREC, the Monticello College Foundation and the Living Earth Collaborative.

Visit www.ngrrec.org/Internship/ to find out more about the internship programs. Applications will open on November 28, 2022, and close on January 4, 2023, for NGRREC’s spring internship program.

For more information about this event, visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Amy Monroe at ammonroe@lc.edu or (618) 468-2910.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

