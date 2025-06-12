EAST ALTON – Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) for the upcoming SEED Series event: Garden Guidance: Reframing Our Relationship with Invasives — An Empowering Conversation with Botanist Wendy Applequist.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. – noon, Tuesday, June 24, at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in East Alton.

“We’re excited to continue the SEED Series with botanist Wendy Applequist, whose work challenges us to think differently,” Environmental Educator and SEED Series Host Erica Doerr said. “By reimagining how we engage with invasive plants, we’re not just managing a problem—we’re exploring new pathways for sustainability, creativity, and community learning.”

This thought-provoking session features Applequist, who is an associate scientist at the Missouri Botanical Garden and co-author/editor of “Love Them to Death: Turning Invasive Plants into Local Economic Opportunity.”

Applequist will lead an enriching discussion on how to manage and rethink invasive plants—like kudzu, bush honeysuckle, white mulberry, and perilla mint.

While these species pose serious ecological threats, Applequist presents a nuanced approach.

“What if we could use traditional knowledge and creative solutions to extract value while encouraging their removal?” Applequist asked.

Part of the SEED Series (Sustainable Environments for Education and Discovery), this event combines science, storytelling, and sustainability to create a meaningful community learning experience.

This event is free and open to all ages. Registration is not required.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

