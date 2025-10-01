GODFREY – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) held the 23rd Annual Water Festival Sept. 26 on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus.



This year’s festival was the largest to date, with 975 fifth graders from 11 area schools participating in the event.



Pictured, a group of students from St. Norbert School in Hardin learn about boating safety from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the National Safe Boating Council’s Wear It campaign.



To learn more about Water Festival and other educational programs offered by NGRREC, contact Environmental Educator Erica Doerr at edoerr@lc.edu.



National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

