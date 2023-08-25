EAST ALTON - NGRREC announced this week that it is the recipient of an American Water Charitable Foundation 2023 Water and Environment grant, focused on the expansion of the Water Festival experience to the Chicago and Bellville service areas.

“The generous support provided by the American Water Keep Communities Flowing grant enables NGRREC to expand the Water Festival across Illinois,” said Jennifer Mandeville, interim director of education at NGRREC. “This expansion will provide free water and environmental education programs and educator professional development to communities in nine new counties. NGRREC will serve as a resource center to the new communities and provide training, manuals, and serve as consultants to support the establishment of Water Festival in other parts of the state.”

The grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation remains committed to participating and investing in organizations and programs that benefit the diverse communities served by American Water,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to further American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and strong partner in the community.”

Learn more about our mission and community impact, www.ngrrec.org/Education/Children/Water-Festival or contact Mandeville at jmandeville@lc.edu or (618) 468-2790.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and to practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

About American Water



American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.



