EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is inviting the community to view this year’s World Water Day Photo Contest exhibit, from 5-7 p.m., March 12, 2025, at the Field Station.

With over 100 outstanding submissions, the selection process was more competitive than ever, according to Swarovski Foundation Water School USA Program Manager Jolena Pang.

“A heartfelt thank you to our esteemed judges – Marty McKay, Jeffrey Vaughn and Rita Chu – for lending their expertise and providing detailed feedback on the submissions,” she said. “We invite the public to celebrate with us and admire the stunning artwork on display.”

Each contestant will have at least one of their photographs printed and showcased in the exhibit.

Overall Winner: Clarksville, MO Storm – Tammi Elbert

Wildlife Category, 1st Place: Into the Light – Lonnie Gatlin

Runner-up:Reflection on Ellis Bay – Karen Mathis

Honorable Mentions:Short-eared Owl – Jian Xu; Red Squirrel Crossing – Tammi Elbert

Scenery Category, 1st Place:Sunset Over Missouri River – Jian Xu

Runner-up:Mississippi Gold – Lonnie Gatlin

Honorable Mention:Misty Reflective Morning over the Clark Bridge – Kathy Duncan

People Category, 1st Place: Lock: Open; Watchman: Vigilant – Karen Mathis

Runner-up:The Good Life – Lonnie Gatlin

Honorable Mentions:I Do – Kristina Harlan; Man’s Best Friend – Mary Pisoni

Youth Category, 1st Place:A Day Awaits – Ishaan Inamdaar

Runner-up:Birds – Makayla Miller

Honorable Mentions:A Successful Catch – Ishaan Inamdaar; Peaceful Day by the Pond – Averyona Smith; The Great Beyond – Owen Jackson

“Congratulations to all our winners,” Pang said. “We extend our gratitude to every participant who shared their talent with us. Your creativity and passion have made this contest a spectacular celebration of our freshwater systems and their vital role in our world. We are honored to showcase your work and look forward to celebrating with you.”

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. The Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station is located at 1 Confluence Way, East Alton, IL. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

