EAST ALTON - NGRREC Announces 2025 STREAM Series EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) is excited to announce the return of its popular community events with a new STREAM Series in 2025. The series will take place at the Confluence Field Station in East Alton, a LEEDcertified building, and is free and open to the public.

NGRREC invites people of all ages to engage in exciting, hands-on activities that blend STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with Research and Art. “We are thrilled to offer our community these opportunities to explore the world around them through the lens of science and art," Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said. The 2025 STREAM series will launch from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, with the

World Water Day Photo Contest and continue throughout the year, featuring various engaging events. STREAM offers an enriching platform for learning, bringing together diverse activities that focus on environmental science, local ecosystems, and the natural world.

Through interactive events, NGRREC aims to provide opportunities for the community to connect with the natural wonders of the Great Rivers region and learn more about the importance of conservation, research, and environmental stewardship. “The STREAM series provides a unique chance for individuals of all ages to engage with science, learn about the local environment, and appreciate the role each of us plays in protecting our natural resources,” Doerr said.

All events are free and open to the public, with something for everyone. NGRREC invites the community to join in the upcoming year of discovery, learning, and fun.

For more information on the 2025 STREAM series, please visit NGRRECEducation@lc.edu.

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

