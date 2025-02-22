Our Daily Show Interview! NFuze Wellness Grand Opening of New Location on 2-27!

EDWARDSVILLE - There’s a new spot in Edwardsville for all your health and wellness needs.

NFuze Wellness specializes in IV therapy, medical weight loss and aesthetic services. Located at 104 S. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, the business will host their ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2025. Everyone is welcome to come out and explore all that NFuze has to offer.

“It’s been a long time in the planning and we’re very excited to share it with everybody,” said owner Jen McCormick. “Our goal is to provide personalized care and amazing results. We want you to look and feel your best from the inside out.”

McCormick started NFuze Wellness after spending 20 years in the hospital setting as a registered nurse. She is pleased that the business is moving into its own space in Edwardsville, with seven treatment rooms and an IV lounge that has heated massage chairs for people to enjoy while receiving their IV drips.

She explained that the IV drips are useful for a number of reasons, from hangover and migraine relief to immune system and energy boosts. Most people start with the Myers' Cocktail and enjoy “a nice little pep in their step,” McCormick said. Some folks come back every week, while she and many others enjoy an IV drip once a month or so.

As a medical professional herself, McCormick prioritizes the health and safety of her clients. NFuze goes a step further to make sure each client gets the treatment that’s right for them.

“It is very safe, but you do want to make sure that wherever you’re going to get your infusion, that you’re going to a medical provider,” she explained. “We also have a medical director, and all of our clients see one of our nurse practitioners to make sure it’s safe and effective for them before we actually do treatment for them.”

If you don’t have time for an hourlong IV drip, you might enjoy an intramuscular injection of B12 as a “quick fix” with similar benefits. NFuze also offers medical weight loss injection treatments using semaglutide, commonly known as Ozempic or Wegovy.

They have recently expanded their aesthetic services to include Botox, fillers, microneedling, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments. Clients can also take advantage of red light therapy, facials, chemical peels and more.

For a full list of services, visit the official NFuze Wellness website. McCormick emphasized that all of the NFuze Wellness treatments aim to make people feel and look their best.

“Nobody wants to look old, right?” she said. “We don’t want wrinkles, we don’t want volume loss, so we’re fighting aging with every step of the way.”

As NFuze Wellness prepares for their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 27, McCormick hopes to see many people come out to their new spot in Edwardsville. She looks forward to welcoming new and familiar faces and helping people find the treatment that is best for them.

“We have something that everybody can benefit from,” she added. “It’s an amazing team. We have a great culture. We love working together and we love serving the clients.”

For more information about NFuze Wellness, including to schedule an appointment, visit their official website at NFuzeWellness.com.

