SPRINGFIELD — The NFIB Illinois PAC has endorsed Jennifer Korte in the 112th District Illinois House race. The political action committee is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

“Our members support candidates who support small business. Jennifer Korte has shown that she understands the challenges facing Illinois’ job creators,” said NFIB State Director Chris Davis. “Our members believe Jennifer Korte will work to create, protect, and maintain an environment where small businesses can thrive and create jobs.”

The NFIB Illinois PAC’s endorsement is critical to Jennifer Korte’s campaign. Small-business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members, and acquaintances to go to the polls. The PAC’s support is based on Korte’s policy positions and record on small business issues.

“Small business owners across Illinois are experiencing generational inflation, tax and regulatory burdens, and hiring challenges” continued Davis. “We will aggressively support candidates who best represent our members and will fight for the continued growth and vitality of Illinois small businesses. This election is too important for the business community to stay on the sidelines and accept the status quo and one-size-fits-all policies coming out of Springfield.”

NFIB is the nation’s leading small-business association. To learn more about NFIB in Illinois, visit NFIB.com/IL.

For nearly 80 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C. and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since its founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today. For more information, please visit nfib.com.

