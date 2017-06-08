EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE will be the host site for a softball coaching clinic Sept. 15-16.

The course, which is part of the National Fastpitch Coaches College, is titled "Solid Team Defense & Strategy." The featured instructors are National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Executive Director Carol Bruggeman, Notre Dame Head Coach Deanna Gumpf and Hofstra Head Coach Larissa Anderson.

The clinic will help coaches learn how to put individual players together to build a solid defensive team. In addition, coaches will:

Discuss pitch calling, pitching strategy, and defensive game plans

Accumulate individual and team defensive practice drills

Learn to interpret statistics and position your players

Study various defensive sets and discuss how to select the appropriate set for various game situations

Identify and understand skills required to execute pickoffs, rundowns, wild pitch-passed balls, dropped third strikes, and intentional walks

Learn various way to defend steals, extra-base hits, bunts, and slaps

Increase your understanding of angles, communication systems, and primary-secondary back-up charts

Use the DP-FLEX rule to your advantage

For more information, visit nfca.org and click on "Coaches College" or call 502-409-4600. Fulginiti Indoor will be utilized for many of the hands-on demostrations. The cost of the course is $199.

