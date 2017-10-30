GODFREY – The public is invited to join Lewis and Clark Community College music major Zach Niswander and faculty member Peter Hussey for a Brown Bag Event which will feature traditional Native American flutes.

Niswander and Hussey will discuss and perform on flutes of various designs and from a

variety of cultures and makers at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Ringhausen Music

Building.

“This will be a great opportunity to see and hear these very special instruments up close,” Hussey said. “I had the chance to hear Zach play and speak about them last year and was so intrigued by all that he had to share.”

This event will also include information about the scales and melodic ideas typically used, cultural uses and larger global connections around the world. This includes concepts of healing and wellness, ancient/prehistoric cultures, U.S. military use, other native cultures of the Americas, Asian cultures and more.

As a music major, Niswander performs on a variety of instruments including bass, piano, saxophone and voice. He is also a part of various Civil War reenactment groups and events throughout the area and will be sharing information about those experiences and the connections to flute playing.

Hussey is a music/percussion educator and performer in the St. Louis area. He is trained as a REMO-HealthRHYTHMS facilitator, and serves as an adjudicator, clinician and arranger of marching, concert, jazz and world percussion throughout the country.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunches and join L&C Music Department for this entertaining and educational Brown Bag Event. Admission is free. All are welcome.

