HOLIDAY SHORES — Ashley and Connor Maedge, a newlywed couple from Holiday Shores, exchanged vows on Dec. 14, 2024, at Pere Marquette in Grafton in a ceremony that emphasized giving back to the community. Rather than traditional wedding gifts, they asked guests to bring toys for children that were donated to The Salvation Army in Alton.

The couple, both veterans — Ashley served in the Navy and Connor in the Army — met after their military service while taking an introductory law class at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. They now reside in Madison County, where Ashley works as a data warehouse analyst for U.S. Bank, and Connor serves as a police officer in Fairview Heights.

Ashley and Connor are definite Difference Makers in their community.

Cassy Grey, of the Salvation Army in Alton, expressed her admiration for the couple's philanthropic gesture.

“In all my years of officership, I have never experienced anything quite like this,” Grey said. “Talk about warming your heart. Seeing a couple that loves each other so much and comes together as one, we were blown away by their giving hearts.”

Ashley initiated the idea of collecting toys for the Salvation Army's Christmas distribution, feeling "guided" to make this request to their wedding guests.

“We felt we didn't need anything and we decided we would rather give any gifts to The Salvation Army kids,” Ashley said.

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple participated in distributing the collected toys, an experience Ashley described as "really special."

Ashley and Connor, who are parents to two children, hope their actions will encourage others to contribute to their communities.

Grey noted that the couple's generosity serves as an inspiration for others in the region.

As the Maedges begin their married life, they reflect on the significance of their commitment to each other and their community. Ashley plans to volunteer in the future during the holiday season at The Salvation Army.

