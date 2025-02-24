ST. LOUIS - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), in partnership with AARP in St. Louis and the St. Clair County Transit District, has revamped its Ten Toes walking program which is widely recognized for helping more than 10,000 older adults integrate walking and public transit use to explore area attractions in a social setting. The program, now known as Ten Toes + Transit, has a new name and look – as well as new features – yet will continue to serve as a great way for participants to stay active, make new friends and become better familiarized with MetroLink and MetroBus. Registration is now open and can be completed at TenToes.CMT-STL.org, by calling 314-231-7272 or attending one of the six, in-person registration events scheduled for March.

The 2025 spring session gets underway with a kick-off walk on Wednesday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center. Participants will take the MetroLink to the Grand MetroLink Station and Scott Avenue Transit Plaza, before walking to their destination for a guided tour of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. Beginning April 4, the 12-week-long, guided walking groups get underway and run through the end of June. These groups are the mainstay of the Ten Toes + Transit program. Individuals can join a group that is most convenient for them based on location, time and day of the week. Each week, walk group members and a trained volunteer walk leader meet up and take MetroLink or MetroBus to one of the hundreds of area attractions accessible via transit. Groups walk anywhere from 0.25 to 5 miles while exploring, then typically grab lunch or a snack and complete the reverse trip back.

“Walking groups allow participants to better familiarize themselves with taking transit in a group setting,” stated Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Together they learn how the integrated transit system works, where to purchase tickets and what stations or stops to use to get to desired destinations – all while witnessing all the places they can get to by using public transit. A newfound level of comfortability is achieved during this process, enabling many to maintain their independence by choosing to take transit solo, or with family or friends, to get to community events, grab groceries or visit the doctor.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Ten Toes + Transit program also offers several special tours each session – and new this year is the availability of Coffee Club walks and Happy Hour excursions. The Coffee Club walks are held on Saturday mornings and explore coffee shops throughout the region. Happy Hour excursions will be held on select weekdays, and those participating will visit an array of venues with food and drink specials.

The cost is $15 per 12-week session and includes access to weekly walks, all special excursions and a walking kit (valued at $50) with a belt bag, transit tickets, pedometer and more. Those who opt in to receive information from AARP will get a free Ten Toes + Transit program t-shirt while supplies last. Single-walk options are also now available for $5 each.

Registration can be completed at TenToes.CMT-STL.org, by calling Citizens for Modern Transit at 314-231-7272 or by attending in-person registration events. These are scheduled for March 4th and 18th from 10 am. to 12 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center (800 Scheel Street in Belleville); March 7th and 21st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Clair County Office on Aging (201 N. Church Street in Belleville); or March 12th and 26th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Shrewsbury Community Center (5200 Shrewsbury Avenue in Shrewsbury).

To learn more about Citizens for Modern Transit visit, www.cmt-stl.org.

More like this: