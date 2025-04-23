JERSEYVILLE – The highly anticipated expansion of the Jerseyville Public Library is just days away from its official public debut.

From food trucks to live music, library tours, kids’ activities and much more, JPL staff have a jam-packed weekend of events planned to celebrate the expansion’s Grand Opening this Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 2025.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the festivities starting at 12 p.m. on Friday at the library’s new front entrance. Tours of the library will be held every hour, on the hour, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting in the Large Print Room.

A Taquieria Los Toros food truck will serve up tacos from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Council parking lot on Exchange Street, next to the newly redone library parking lot. Rollin’ Dogs Food Truck will keep the food truck fun going from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Friday’s festivities also include live music from the JCHS Jazz Combo from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Main Conference Room, followed by Brian Hutchinson from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Kid’s Zone. History buffs and library enthusiasts won’t want to miss the JPL History Exhibit and Presentation from former library director Anita Driver, set for 7 p.m. in the upstairs Dome Room.

Saturday will feature four “Small Bites” events throughout the day with offerings from local favorite food spots offering a “Taste of Jerseyville” in the library breezeway. These include Big Boy’s Donuts at 9 a.m., McCarry’s Dairyland at 10:30 a.m., Redbird Deli at 12 p.m., and Espresso Yourself Bakery from 2 to 3 p.m.

Several family and child-friendly events line the schedule for Saturday, starting with a Children’s Authors Showcase at 10 a.m. in the main conference room.

More hourly library tours will be held on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with piano music from Dinah Slusser adding to the ambiance from the Kid’s Zone at 11 a.m. Those who didn’t catch Driver’s JPL History Exhibit and Presentation on Friday will have another chance on Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the upstairs Dome Rome.

The kid-friendly activities truly kick off from 12 to 2 p.m. with Balloon Twisting from Mitchell’s Masterpieces in the Kids’ Zone. Kids can also find out everything new in the Discovery Zone with an active floor demonstration for children set for 1 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Teen Room will become a virtual race track as teens in grades 6 through 12 compete in the Mario Kart Gaming Tournament. Participants must preregister for the tournament by calling the library at (618) 498-9514.

Throughout the day on Saturday, a cast of costumed characters will be on hand for photo opportunities in the Kid’s Zone. All weekend long, a Library Card Sign Up Station and “Library of Things” Showcase will also be on display in the front desk area.

More details about the Jerseyville Public Library Grand Opening celebration are available on the JPL Facebook page, with a full Grand Opening Schedule available here.

