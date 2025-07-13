EDWARDSVILLE – Last weekend marked an exciting milestone for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as some of the newest Cougars move onto campus for the 2025 Summer Success Program (SSP).

“The five-week residential initiative is designed to help incoming first-year students make a smooth transition from high school to college,” said SSP Director Kelly Atkins, EdD. “Through academic enrichment, community building, and intentional mentoring, the program is one of SIUE’s key efforts to promote student success and retention.” The program runs July 5-Aug. 8.

“The Summer Success Program not only prepares students for the rigors of college coursework, but it also introduces them to the core values that shape the SIUE experience,” added Atkins. “From hands-on workshops in time management and writing skills to service projects in the Metro East community, participants are immersed in the University’s commitment to Civic Engagement, Excellence, Inclusion, Integrity and Wisdom. Faculty, staff, and peer mentors guide students through this journey, helping them develop both academic skills and a deeper understanding of their role as responsible and informed community members.”

Move-in weekend was a celebration of new beginnings, as parents and family members helped students settle into their new home away from home. Assisting the newcomers were student leaders from SIUE’s Collegiate 100 and the Freedom School Program at the Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus in Belleville. They helped with unloading cars, welcoming students, and offering advice from their own college experiences.

“Their support demonstrated SIUE’s inclusive and service-oriented culture, where students lift each other up and success is a collective effort,” said Atkins. “We want these students to know from day one that they belong here. They are the future of SIUE, and we are committed to helping them thrive.”

The program’s curriculum includes college-level courses, developmental workshops, and weekly reflections to promote self-awareness and intentional learning, all of which are rooted in the SIUE value of wisdom, as students begin shaping their personal and academic paths.

“As these first-year students begin their Cougar journey, the energy on campus is electric,” noted Atkins. “They are not only gaining a head start academically, but they are also forming lifelong friendships and learning what it means to be part of the SIUE family. With the support of dedicated faculty, peer mentors, and student organizations, the Summer Success Program continues to exemplify SIUE’s mission to develop well-rounded, ethical, and empowered students ready to lead and serve.”

The SIUE Summer Success Program, which takes place the summer before the students’ first Fall semester, is a five-week program open to a cohort of newly admitted first-year students. Through the SIUE Summer Success Program, students will identify campus resources and develop skills necessary to thrive holistically and reach their goal of graduation.

