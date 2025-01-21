JERSEYVILLE – A woman from New York has been charged in Jersey County with possession of a stolen firearm.

Joanna A. M. Hodgins, 36, of Glen Park, N.Y., was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony.

On Jan. 13, 2025, Hodgins allegedly possessed a 9mm Beretta pistol “with knowledge that it had been stolen, in that she had stolen said firearm,” according to court documents.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Hodgins currently remains in custody pending a fitness examination.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

