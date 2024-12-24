Grocery stores are ever-changing, at times creating confusing strolls up and down the aisles. But as the products in grocery stores change, consumers can update and adjust their eating habits as well. The new year is an ideal time to review grocery store offerings and consider which foods can help support a healthy lifestyle. Packed with nutrients like protein, calcium and vitamin D, dairy foods fit the bill when it comes to providing high quality nutrition. The dairy section is where variety really comes into play, with new and exciting products regularly making appearances. Consumers can find an abundance of milk, yogurt and cheese, in addition to trending options like smoothie drinks, kefir (fermented dairy drink) and cottage cheese in the dairy aisle.

Fresh Start

Start creating healthy meals and snacks by pairing dairy foods with fruits, vegetables and whole grains. These quick-to-fix combinations offer a bounty of nutrients, including calcium, protein, B vitamins, vitamin D, potassium and fiber. Yogurt, milk and cheese make perfect partners in these pairings:

Yogurt parfaits are easily made by layering yogurt, fruit, granola and/or nuts. Finish the parfait with a drizzle of honey to add an extra touch of sweetness to start the day.

Blending milk and yogurt with frozen fruit and vegetables creates creamy smoothies that both kids and adults can enjoy.

Cottage cheese served with fresh chopped vegetables and a sprinkle of herbs will fill empty stomachs, while adding extra energy to midday snacks.

Charcuterie boards featuring a variety of cheeses, meats, whole grain crackers, nuts, fruits and vegetables add plenty of flavor to any gathering.

These simple snacks and meals are packed with protein to boost energy and help build and repair muscles, along with adding fiber to the diet. “Pairing dairy with other food groups (whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meats and proteins) allows individuals to fill their grocery carts and bodies with healthy and nutritious foods not only for the new year but also for all stages of life,” Maggie Nosic, nutrition educator and registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council, said.

Dairy for All

Consumers are looking for foods that promote health, are easy to digest and pack a nutrient punch. Fermented and cultured dairy foods, like yogurt and kefir, contain a variety of live and active cultures important for digestion and gut health. These dairy foods can be added to smoothies, parfaits, paired with meals and snacks, or enjoyed on their own. Lactose-free dairy foods are also readily available in the dairy aisle, allowing consumers to enjoy delicious and nutritious dairy without discomfort. Lactose-free milk, yogurt, cottage cheese and ice cream are options available in most stores today. In addition to gut health benefits, dairy foods help with building strong bones and teeth and reducing blood pressure.

On the Go

Dairy continues to offer many options for those with active lifestyles. Smoothie drinks are ideal for consumers to grab on the way out the door for work or school. Individually packaged yogurts are the perfect way to add extra protein to lunch. Cheese sticks are an easy addition to any school lunch or after-school activity. Rehydrating and refueling after exercise has never been easier with the convenience of single-serve chocolate milk, along with shelf-stable milk.

