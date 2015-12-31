EDWARDSVILLE - Many new laws passed by State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) and the Illinois General Assembly will take effect on January 1, 2016.

“I believe it is important to keep the constituents of the 112th District informed of upcoming changes in our laws,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “A wide variety of legislation was presented to the General Assembly over this last year but there is still much work to be done. I look forward to working with our new Governor in 2016 to bring much needed reforms to Illinois.”

Some of the more notable bills effective January 1 are bodycams for law enforcement, a law to help identify burdensome regulation on small businesses, acceptance of missing person reports regardless of the missing’s mental state and increasing transparency in the Comptroller’s office. Bodycams for Law Enforcement The implementation of police body cameras in Illinois will be more clearly defined thanks to P.A. 99-0352 (Senate Bill 1304).

This new law will require the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board to create model guidelines that must be adopted by law enforcement agencies using officer-worn body cameras that include procedures for investigating officer related deaths and collecting information on pedestrian traffic stops.

“I believe that having set standards for the implementation of law enforcement body cameras as well as defining how that data can be used is beneficial to everyone,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “Ideally, these standards will help ensure that body cameras are implemented in a way that is fair to both police officers and individual citizens.”

Reducing Burdensome Regulations on Small Businesses Rep. Kay co-sponsored P.A. 99-0370 (Senate Bill 3887) which requires all state agencies to analyze all rules and regulations to identify any that may be unduly burdensome to small businesses. Upon completion of the review, agencies will be required to submit a report of their findings to the Office of Business Permits and Regulatory Assistance, the Governor and the General Assembly. The first review will take place within one year and each subsequent review will take place every five years.

“Small businesses are leaving Illinois left and right because we simply have too many burdensome rules and regulations,” said Rep. Kay. “I am hopeful that these insightful reviews of these regulations will help us create a pro-growth business climate.”

Missing Person Report Not Contingent on Mental State A new law, sponsored by Rep. Kay, requiring law enforcement to take a missing person’s report regardless of the missing’s mental state will take effect on January 1, 2016. Before P.A. 99-0244 (House Bill 4097) some law enforcement agencies would require a 24 hour waiting period if the missing person had a mental condition such as dementia.

“I am relieved that we were able to pass this bill to protect missing persons with disabilities,” said Rep. Kay. “Prohibiting a waiting period for missing persons with dementia will help to set the minds of loved ones at ease when a relative or close friend goes missing.”

Comptroller’s Office Transparency In recent years the Illinois Comptroller’s Office has implemented the online “Comptroller Warehouse” that helps to peel back the layers of big government and allows taxpayers to know how their hard earned money is being spent by state and local governments. P.A. 99-0393 (Senate Bill 903) requires the Illinois Comptroller to maintain “The Warehouse” website to ensure that it is available and updated for taxpayers.

“The “Comptroller Warehouse” is an excellent website and provides one of the best windows taxpayers have into where their money is being spent at the local and state level,” said Rep. Kay. “I am very pleased that the Comptroller will be required to update this website on a regular basis to help ensure government transparency.”

For more information about the new laws which will take effect in 2015, please visit www.ilga.gov or click here to view all new laws effective January 1, 2016.

