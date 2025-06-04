Our Daily Show Interview! North Alton Godfrey Business Council: Tara Hurst

GODFREY - Life coach Tara Hurst has started a new networking group to empower women.

The Riverbend’s chapter of “Women Empowering Women” will have their first meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey. Hurst looks forward to sharing insights and personal development tips with attendees, as well as creating a space for leaders, entrepreneurs and others to network.

“You will get out of it what you put into it,” Hurst said. “If that means you just go and you sit and you don’t make connections or whatever, that’s fine. Go enjoy your lunch. For me, though, it’s really about making connections and figuring out, who do I know? Who would I like to meet? Who can they introduce me to? Just really building those relationships.”

Hurst shared that she has attended Women Empowering Women events for years in other communities like Belleville and O’Fallon, but she wanted to create a Riverbend chapter to build those resources locally. She plans for the group to meet every third Friday of the month.

The meeting is free, though lunch is not included. There will typically be a speaker at each meeting, but this first July 18 meeting will be a “mix-and-mingle” event to allow the women to introduce themselves and make connections.

Hurst emphasized that anyone is welcome to attend these events. She noted that all of the attendees come from different professions and backgrounds, which means they have fresh perspectives to offer each other.

She hopes the community they build at the Women Empowering Women meetings will help local business owners, community leaders, and other attendees to grow personally and professionally.

“You could be in kind of a transitional season and not even know what you want; you just know you’re kind of stuck and not happy where you are,” she said. “You really get in with these women, and they are helping you. Someone will always come with a different perspective, which is fantastic. They’re coming in and helping you work through what’s going on in your life from a completely different perspective.”

As a coach, Hurst often works one-on-one with women to help them minimize self-sabotage and develop personal growth. She believes groups like the Women Empowering Women chapter are a great way for community members to meet like-minded people and network.

Hurst recently joined the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC), another local networking group that encourages professional development and connection between business owners. She expressed her gratitude to the NAGBC and her excitement to continue attending meetings and learning from her neighbors.

“The wisdom that’s there and the conversations, it’s awesome,” Hurst said. “I’ve really enjoyed the speakers, and the networking is fantastic.”

Going forward, Hurst hopes the Women Empowering Women group has a similar effect as the NAGBC, helping people grow personally and professionally while making connections between leaders in the community.

For more information about the NAGBC, visit the official North Alton-Godfrey Business Council website at NAGBC.com. To learn more about local chapters of Women Empowering Women, including the Riverbend chapter, visit their official Facebook page.

