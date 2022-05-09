The exterior of a new water tower being built on Airport Road near Godfrey can be seen in this photo, courtesy of Heneghan and Associates.GODFREY - A new water tower is being built at 2609 Airport Road near Godfrey. Greg Bates, manager of Jersey County Rural Water Company, said the tower’s construction is expected to be completed in mid-July.

The water tower will serve the southern end of the Jersey County Rural Water system, which extends from southern Jersey County into northern Madison County in Godfrey, Bates said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Basically, it’s just to provide better [water] pressure to the area in the reserves for high-demand times,” Bates said.

Article continues after sponsor message

A 250,000-gallon sphere sits on top of the tower, its design mimicking a “tee with a golf ball on top,” Bates said.

For more information about the water tower, call Jersey County Rural Water Company at (618) 498-9534.

More like this:

Jersey County Rural Water Warns Of Rate Increase, Plans Not-For-Profit Water Supplier
Feb 13, 2025
Budzinski Votes No On Continuing Resolution: She Lists Impact On Her District's Projects
Mar 12, 2025
Illinois RiverWatch Hosts Training Workshops Across the State
Mar 18, 2025
Godfrey Man Charged With Home Repair Fraud
Mar 25, 2025
Pulido Engages Community In Discussion About Madison County Sheriff’s Office Operations
Feb 24, 2025

 