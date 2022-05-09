GODFREY - A new water tower is being built at 2609 Airport Road near Godfrey. Greg Bates, manager of Jersey County Rural Water Company, said the tower’s construction is expected to be completed in mid-July.

The water tower will serve the southern end of the Jersey County Rural Water system, which extends from southern Jersey County into northern Madison County in Godfrey, Bates said.

“Basically, it’s just to provide better [water] pressure to the area in the reserves for high-demand times,” Bates said.

A 250,000-gallon sphere sits on top of the tower, its design mimicking a “tee with a golf ball on top,” Bates said.

For more information about the water tower, call Jersey County Rural Water Company at (618) 498-9534.

