MARYVILLE — Anderson Hospital has begun construction on its new Emergency Department building, expanding the construction zone as of Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

Officials said the project aims to enhance emergency care facilities at the hospital.

To ensure safety during this phase, a new tunnel system has opened to guide patients and visitors securely to the Emergency Department entrance. Hospital officials noted that parking in the affected areas are now very limited and reserved exclusively for patients and visitors.

Community members and hospital users are encouraged to stay informed about the project’s progress by visiting the hospital’s Emergency Department Project webpage, which features updated maps, progress reports, and photos. The webpage can be accessed at https://bit.ly/45itCzw

