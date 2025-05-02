JERSEYVILLE – A new Thai restaurant is coming to Jerseyville this summer with a Grand Opening set for June 6, 2025.

Siam Thai announced Thursday night that they’re currently renovating a space in Jerseyville at 1600 S. State Street, Suite A, the former home of the Wok restaurant.

Described as an “authentic Thai restaurant offering a fine dining experience,” Siam Thai plans to offer both dine-in and takeout options from its future Jerseyville location. Their business hours are currently listed on Google Maps as being open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This appears to be the restaurant’s first location in the Metro East, with the next-closest location in Chesterfield, Mo. Though menu items may vary between the two locations, a look through their Chesterfield menu offers a glance at the soups, salads, fried rice, stir-fry dishes, Thai E-San dishes, and more Siam Thai has to offer.

Community members are already expressing excitement for the new restaurant, with more information and updates available on the Siam Thai Facebook page.

