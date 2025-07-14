EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis Community Tennis Association has had an incredible summer. A ribbon cutting in May 2025 unveiled the six brand new courts at East St. Louis Senior High in May 2025.

East St. Louis has hosted tennis tournaments, free lessons, and school outreach events over the summer.

"Whether you are a player, parent, or community supporter, there is something for everyone," the East St. Louis Community Tennis Association said about the new tennis courts.

East St. Louis School District Superintendent Arthur R. Culver has emphasized the importance of the new courts in fostering student engagement and athletic development.

“We believe these courts will spark a love for the game and inspire a new generation of student-athletes to explore tennis, build confidence, and stay active both on and off the court," he said.

The East St. Louis project was made possible through financial support from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the USTA Missouri Valley Section, and the USTA St. Louis District.

DCEO Director Kristin Richards highlighted the broader impact of the investment.

“DCEO’s $2.5 million investment in East St. Louis School District 189’s tennis courts and athletic stadium will improve the safety and functionality of these school facilities,” Richards said. “The State-supported renovation projects will benefit students and families throughout St. Clair County.”

"It is great to see the excitement for tennis building within East St. Louis," the school district said in a statement. "We look forward to an exciting girls' season this fall!"

