COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is using groundbreaking technology to more quickly and accurately determine when sub-transmission power lines should be upgraded, improving service reliability and saving customers money.

A device known as "LineVue" is placed on the sub-transmission power lines to assess the steel core of wires – aluminum conductor steel reinforced or aluminum core steel supported – to identify any potential defects, such as frays in the line, and determine the optimal time to replace them. The unit is controlled remotely from the ground.

Sub-transmission lines typically transmit 34.5 kilovolts to 69 kilovolts of electricity to regional distributions substations before the voltage is stepped down further to be delivered to customer homes and businesses. More than 45,000 miles of sub-transmission and distribution power lines span the Ameren Illinois service territory. Approximately 1.3 million utility poles, including 2,000 high-strength composite poles, support this infrastructure.

Patrick Smith, Ameren Illinois Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services for Ameren Illinois, said data from LineVue will aid decisions on which circuits to upgrade under the company's Multi-Year Integrated Grid Plan. Traditionally, Ameren Illinois has not been able to perform inspections for conductors on sub-transmission power lines due to the high cost and feasibility. The LineVue device is not only able to perform this inspection in a more cost-effective manner, but it is more accurate as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Unlike traditional testing, which inspects isolated segments, the LineVue technology evaluates every inch of the conductor span, offering a comprehensive and up to 15 times more accurate view of the power line's condition," Smith said.

"Our customers count on us to invest prudently in infrastructure to improve the performance of our energy delivery system," Smith added. "Technology like LineVue is part of our overall plan to install a smarter, more modern energy grid to reduce outages and improve energy affordability."

Ameren initially deployed LineVue technology as part of a pilot program to inspect sub-transmission power lines in Joppa, Galesburg, Washington and Easton using a device borrowed from a utility in California.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

More like this: