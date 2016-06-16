JERSEYVILLE – Taco Bell will be opening its new location at 1400 S. State St. in Jerseyville sometime during the week of June 27, company officials said.

The Taco Bell located at 216 N. State St. will close its doors at the end of the day on Tuesday, June 21, and begin moving to the new destination.

Jennifer Molitor, of WM Restaurants Inc., said the store will be new with great designs and is a perfect spot in Jerseyville.

“It is an awesome location and it will look amazing,” she said. “It has a different coloring; it is very bright and bold and there is different seating options. There will be some smaller tables, bigger tables and even a round table if people like. It will be a totally different look than what it did look like.”

Molitor thanked the Medford family for being so gracious at the other location. Taco Bell was first landed in Jerseyville 19 years ago, she said.

“We appreciated him and what he has done all these years,” she said. “We are definitely excited about the new location and to move on to start a new chapter in our history.”

Molitor said the exact date of the opening won’t be known until the move is completed, but she said the public will know as soon as they know the date.

