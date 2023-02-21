GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees voted to grant a liquor license to Toko Sushi & Boba, a new sushi restaurant opening in Godfrey’s Monticello Plaza which was seeking the license to sell sake and wine. The ordinance passed unanimously, as did several other items at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting.

The board also voted unanimously to approve $5,000 to sponsor the 2023 Summer Garden Show at the Monticello Sculpture Gardens on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile said the sculpture garden, and the entire LC campus, are one of Godfrey’s greatest assets.

“Lewis and Clark in general, but in particular tonight, the gardens, are such a shining star in our community,” Woulfe-Beile said. “I have enjoyed the gardens for so long and watching them over the years develop the world-quality sculpture and art that’s there … it’s just really a great community enhancement, so I 100 percent support this.”

The board also approved an ordinance amending a zoning classification for Lot 2 in the Godfrey Fountains subdivision from “R-5,” Multi-Family Residential to “B-5,” Planned Business. There was a public comment from a resident of the subdivision who said many in the neighborhood are concerned about the potential increase in traffic being dangerous to the many children who live in the community. Trustee Karen McAtee responded, saying that Lars Hoffman Crossing is planned to be a commercial road with the hope that even more businesses will move in.

Several other zoning reclassifications were also approved for four different properties spanning the 6100 and 6200 blocks of Isabel Street in Godfrey. The reclassifications were each from “M-1” Manufacturing to “R-3” Single Family Residential.

Absent from the meeting were trustees Jeff Weber, Ben Allen, and Rick Lauschke. A full recording of the meeting is available above, on Riverbender.com, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

