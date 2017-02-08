ST. LOUIS - Last week, Frew’s Bridal in Alton opened its second store in The St. Louis Galleria, expanding their prom and formal wear business into a beautiful new space located on the first floor of the mall. Dynamic duo, John and Erin Frew are excited to bring their shared love for prom fashion to the city of St. Louis with years of experience in entrepreneurship and luxury retail.

Frew’s at The Galleria offers customers a truly unique shopping experience. From the tasteful aesthetic of the brightly lit store to the thoughtful and personable customer service provided by style savvy staff, there is no better place to say, “Yes to the dress.” Frew’s features a wide and diverse selection of prom and evening gowns from top designers at the most affordable prices.

The Galleria boutique is 8,000 square feet with racks of carefully organized dresses from popular name brands like Sherri Hill, Jovani, Mac Duggal, Faviana, La Femme and more. Frew’s has everything from elegant ball-gowns to playful cocktail dresses. Frew’s at The Galleria also carries fashion-forward accessories and shoes.

About Frew’s: Frew’s Bridal is run by John and his wife, Erin Frew who work continuously to grow their brand and what they like to call their “retail revolution” through their Alton base and online bridal empire, BestBridalPrices.com. Frew’s Bridal, the company’s flagship store in historic downtown Alton, houses 30,000 square feet of fabulous formal wear with a gorgeous showroom for brides upstairs and a cool and comfortable tuxedo room downstairs. Frew’s Bridal adheres to the highest standard of excellence, providing professional assistance to its local and global community.

For more information, please our toll free number (877) 274-3321 or visit us online at frewsbridal.com.

