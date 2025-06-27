STAUNTON — Staunton Community Unit School District No. 6 will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Staunton High School on Saturday, June 28, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the community’s educational future.

The event will take place at 801 N. Deneen St., beginning with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon at the current Staunton High School building, a three-story structure built in 1924. This open house offers the public a final opportunity to tour the historic building before it is replaced.

"Join us as we celebrate the future of education in our community," the school district said in a statement. "We're breaking ground on the new Staunton High School, and you're invited to be part of this exciting moment in history. Let's honor the past and celebrate the future - together."

At noon, the groundbreaking ceremony will commence, featuring district leaders, alumni, and special guests. Poettker Construction Company has been selected to oversee the construction of the new facility.

A highlight of the ceremony will be a performance by the Staunton High School band and alumni. Those alumni are invited to participate by bringing their instruments for a rendition of the school song.

A rehearsal will be held at 11:15 a.m. in the Staunton band room. Music will be provided both digitally and in hard copy on the day of the event. While alumni are encouraged to bring their own instruments, a limited number of school-owned instruments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP and share information about the event, which is open to the public. The entire celebration is expected to last approximately two and a half hours.

