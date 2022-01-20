GODFREY - A new splash pad is coming to the Village of Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park sometime this year.

The Godfrey Village Board approved a funding proposal to install the new splash pad at the Tuesday meeting. A total of $480,000 was approved for the project. Trustee Jeff Weber made the initial motion on Tuesday about the plan with the stipulation it does not top $480,000.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick on Thursday morning released more details.

The new Splash Pad is part of the OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Program) from the Department of Natural Resources. The Village of Godfrey grant was approved by the state in 2019 and was designed to help pay for park expansions.

For the overall Godfrey Park and Rec expansion, Godfrey received $400,000 from the grant, although only a part of the funds will be used for the splash pad. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, building and construction costs are higher than when the project was initially estimated and a new estimate was done and it was $537,500. Mayor McCormick and the Village Board decided some trimming had to be done and now the approved plan will not exceed $480,000.

The splash pad is supposed to be completed by the end of May with the grant, but McCormick said he hopes with the help of former State Rep. Monica Bristow, who works for the IDNR, there will likely be an extension. Contractors have already started working on the splash pad and as the weather improves, they will be going strong on the project, he said.

Village Of Godfrey Engineer Rich Beran, PE, is the one overseeing the splash pad project as it evolves, then when he will hand it over to Director Chris Logan and the park and rec department. He said the overall expansion project contractor is R.W. Boeker (building, sidewalks, and roads). The contractor specifically doing the splash pad design and construction is Capri.

Mayor McCormick and Beran said there is a wall up for the splash pad concessions and sidewalks have been poured.

“Most of the work over the last week has been electrical,” Mayor McCormick said.

Mayor McCormick wanted the new splash pad to be safe and he stressed some stipulations should be researched in the beginning.

“One of my biggest concerns when first started talking about it in the past was some splash pads have trouble with a slippery surface,” the mayor said. “I wanted them to address that and I now feel confident the surface they have now will not cause a problem and I think it will be safe.”

Mayor McCormick said he is looking forward to seeing the new splash pad complete and part of the gorgeous Glazebrook Park amenities.

“I think there will be a bunch of happy people in our community when it is finished and open,” he said.

