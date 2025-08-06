LEBANON – Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi joined the Illinois Capital Development Board and state and local officials today to celebrate the start of construction on a new solar energy site that will supply power to an adjacent Illinois Department of Transportation storage facility along Interstate 64. The $617,700 project is part of a pilot effort to identify underutilized IDOT property that can be used to generate alternative energy, resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions and long-term savings for the public.

“Under the leadership of Gov. JB Pritzker, we are committed to doing our part at IDOT to move toward clean energy sources and better protect the environment,” said Secretary Biagi. “As one of largest landowners in Illinois, IDOT can offer many potential solutions. Adding solar power at one of our facilities is a step in the right direction.”

In coordination with IDOT, the CDB broke ground earlier this year on a solar energy field consisting of 102 panels to supply power to a one-story storage building at the Scott Dome Yard near the I-64 interchange with Illinois 158. The building is used by the IDOT District 8 operations team to perform maintenance activities throughout the year, housing air compressors, heating systems, space to plug in and keep trucks warm as well as pumps to transfer liquid materials for snow removal in winter.

The solar panels will be monitored for performance, but when complete and online, they are anticipated to produce enough energy to offset the building’s annual electric consumption by feeding power back into the utility grid.

“This solar installation at IDOT's Scott Dome Yard is a powerful example of how state infrastructure can align with Illinois' clean energy initiatives,” said CDB Executive Director TJ Edwards. “We're proud to support projects that are sustainable, strategic and enhance agency operations.”

Progress on the project thus far includes electrical modifications to the building, pouring concrete pads and installing solar panels, with construction expected to wrap up later this summer.

Other improvements underway with CDB at the Scott Dome Yard include new bathrooms and connections to the municipal sanitary sewer system.

The project helps to advance Gov. Pritzker’s clean energy goals to put Illinois on a path toward relying 100% on renewable sources by 2050, while also yielding multiple benefits for IDOT and the public, including improved energy efficiency and reduced energy costs over time.

Additionally, the project will help evaluate the long-term feasibility and cost-effectiveness of renewable energy solutions on IDOT properties statewide.

This effort is being conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois’ EnergySense Resilience Center. Among the sites being explored for additional installations are weigh stations, rights of way, rest areas, offices and other maintenance facilities that won’t interfere with traffic or departmental operations.

“I’d like to thank the Capital Development Board and IDOT for investing in St. Clair County facilities,” said state Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Belleville). “These projects benefit the people working on them, the state workers that use the facilities and all Illinois residents that breathe cleaner air with fewer fossil fuels.”

“For those of us that have dedicated years to clean energy, this is what progress looks like,” said Assistant House Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). “Turning unused state land into a solar farm is a great example of how state government can cut costs and be energy independent.”

