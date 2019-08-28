EDWARDSVILLE - Warm greetings, offers of support and encouragement for the year ahead could be heard throughout the residence halls at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Tuesday, Aug. 27 as more than 70 administrators, faculty and staff visited students during University Housing’s annual House Calls event.

Students in 29 wings, throughout the first-year residence halls of Bluff, Prairie and Woodland, along with those in the transfer Focused Interest Community (FIC) in Cougar Village, were included in the welcome event. The FIC communities received greetings from faculty and staff directly connected to their study areas.

“House Calls is another way we welcome residents to the SIUE community,” said University Housing Interim Director Mallory Sidarous. “It offers a unique opportunity to visit students in their residential space and engage with them about their first couple weeks on campus. Residents typically enjoy the chance to visit with campus administrators, faculty and staff outside of offices and classrooms, and in their home environment.”

Volunteers traveled door-to-door to offer sweet treats and converse with students in a comfortable setting. A major goal of the event is to encourage the success of students and empower them to solve problems.

“The intent of House Calls is to foster a quality living-learning environment that provides the right tools to help freshmen and transfer students better adjust to campus life,” said Associate Director for Residence Life Rex Jackson. “House Calls acts as an official welcome to the University, allowing students to address any questions or concerns they may have about SIUE, their classes, or any other issue they may be experiencing as a new student on campus.”

