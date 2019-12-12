EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Police Department added officer Ashley Narup Wednesday, Dec. 11. Narup’s addition continues the University’s quest to add both diversity to the force and individuals with connections to the Metro East.New SIUE Police Officer Narup Adds Diversity

Narup was sworn in by Chancellor Randy Pembrook. Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker and Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll also participated in the ceremony in Rendleman Hall.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are pleased to add more diversity to our pool of officers, as the Police Department attempts to reflect our University community, we welcome Ashley to the team,” said Walker, who noted the SIUE force employs 43 officers, including nine female officers.

An Evansville, Illinois native, Narup graduated from the Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) Police Academy on Nov. 8 and received the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association’s Most Outstanding Officer Award. She is also a volunteer firefighter with the Village of Evansville.

Previously, Narup was a human services caseworker for the Illinois Department of Human Services, where she provided supplemental nutrition assistance and Medicaid benefits for under-represented families in Randolph and Monroe Counties.

Narup earned a bachelor’s in secondary education/history from SIU Carbondale in 2011.

More like this: