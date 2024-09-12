ALTON - A new episode of “History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman” on The History Channel features Alton City Jail.

The episode, titled “Alton City Escape,” aired on Sept. 2, 2024. It tells the story of Quawntay Adams, who successfully broke out of a maximum-security cell in Alton in 2006.

Alton City Jail is the only facility in Illinois that holds both federal and state prisoners. In 2006, Adams was an inmate following a marijuana offense. He decided to break out of the jail after he found out his girlfriend was pregnant.

Adams used postage stamps to communicate with his cousin. His cousin sent him a small hacksaw blade hidden in the binding of a book, which he then used to carve an opening in the ceiling.

Adams successfully broke out of a maximum security federal wing in Alton’s jail, and the 43-minute episode details how he escaped. Morgan Freeman narrates the episode. Former Alton Police Chief Chris Sullivan also explains how the Alton City Jail works and what happened when Adams escaped.

