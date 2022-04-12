BUNKER HILL - First Congregational Church of Bunker Hill welcomes you to join them in their upcoming Sermon Series beginning Sunday, April 24th. This series will last through the summer. Worship services are Sundays at 8 am and 10 am.

"The book of Revelation is the last book in the Bible. It has some of the most vivid descriptions of Christ's triumph and evil's destruction in all of scripture. Does the book of Revelation matter for believers in Southern Illinois today? What does Revelation have to say about eternity, the end of times, and God's messiah? Was this book supposed to be as mysterious and confusing as so many see it today?"

In addition to preaching through Revelation during Sunday morning worship, they will have several discussions. These discussions will be throughout the summer on the first Sunday night of each month (May 1st, June 5th, July 3rd, August 7th, September 4th) at 6:00 PM at the church.

First Congregational Church of Bunker Hill is located at 105 N Franklin St, Bunker Hill, IL 62014. For more information or questions about sermons, please call (618) 585-3164 or find them on Facebook.

