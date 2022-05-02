

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is proud to welcome a brand-new Zamboni ice resurfacing machine to the RP Lumber Center - a community ice rink and recreation facility that will be opening in early June. The electric-powered ice re-surfacer is a green and more sustainable option that doesn't produce harmful emissions that result from gas or propane-powered machines that are utilized in many other facilities.

"The quality of our ice is one of our highest priorities, and to maintain that we must have the right tools," said Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy." The new Zamboni not only creates an optimal ice surface for all users, but also is an environmentally responsible option that ensures a healthier environment for our residents and greater community members."

Mayor Risavy added that the facility's leadership team, led by Facility Superintendent Phil Zamora, will additionally make the center a top tier and regional choice for hockey players, figure skaters, and other ice rink enthusiasts.

Zamora joined the City's team in the fall of 2021 and previously worked for the Anaheim Mighty Ducks as an ice superintendent where he maintained a professional-grade NHL surface. He has spent an impressive 21 years of his professional career in ice rink management.

The RP Lumber Center houses an NHL-sized ice rink, indoor elevated track, teen center, fitness center, and meeting or event rooms that can be utilized by the greater community. For more information about The Center, go to www.TheRPLumberCenter.com.

The Zamboni was made possible in part by sponsors Edwardsville Bank, and Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb, LLC.

