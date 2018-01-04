Former All-Stars Jason Isringhausen and Ryan Ludwick will move into field roles for 2018 as the St. Louis Cardinals have announced their minor league coaching staff and some additions to their player development personnel for the upcoming season.

The Cardinals all-time saves leader, Isrignhausen will move into the role of a minor league pitching instructor while Ludwick will be a minor league hitting instructor for the organization. Both have previously served as special assistants to the General Manager with the Cardinals.

All seven of the Cardinals minor league affiliates will retain their same managers from last year: Stubby Clapp (Memphis-AAA), Johnny Rodriguez (Springfield-AA), Dann Bilardello (Palm Beach–A), Chris Swauger (Peoria– A), Joe Kruzel (State College– A), Roberto Espinosa (Johnson City– R) and Fray Peniche (Dominican Summer League 1).

However, there will be six new pitching coaches and seven new hitting coaches.

Memphis (AAA) MGR Stubby Clapp* PC Dernier Orozco^ HC Mark Budaska*

Springfield (AA) MGR Johnny Rodriguez* PC Darwin Marrero^ HC Jobel Jimenez*

Palm Beach (A) MGR Dann Bilardello* PC Will Ohman HC Brandon Allen^

Peoria (A) MGR Chris Swauger* PC Cale Johnson^ HC Russ Chambliss

State College (A) MGR Joe Kruzel* PC Adrian Martin^ HC Roger LaFrancois^

Johnson City (R) MGR Roberto Espinoza* PC Rick Harig HC Cody Gabella^

GCL Cardinals (R) MGR Erick Almonte^ PC Giovanni Carrara* HC Joshua Lopez

DSL Cardinals 1 MGR Fray Peniche* PC Billy Villanueva* HC Jose Leon

DSL Cardinals 2 MGR John Matos^ PC TBD HC Nabo Martinez

2018 Cardinals Minor League Field Instructors:

Field Coordinator – Mark DeJohn*

Assistant Field Coordinator – Ron “Pop” Warner*

Dominican Republic Field Coordinator – Jose Leger

Senior Pitching Coordinator – Tim Leveque*

Minor League Offensive Strategist – George Greer*

Manager/Pitching Analytics – Paul Davis^

Minor League Pitching Instructor – Randy Niemann^

Minor League Roving Instructor – Steve Turco^

Minor League Infield Coordinator – Luis Aguayo^

Minor League Catching Instructor – Travis Tartamella*

Minor League Hitting Instructor – Ryan Ludwick^

Minor League Pitching Instructor – Jason Isringhausen^

*-Returning Manager/Coach

^-Returning Manager/Coach with new assignment