“We had changed rodeo companies not because of any issues, but because we wanted a different grade of show,” Ringhausen said. “They did a phenomenal job with entertainment. Rated No. 1 in the county, they go to a lot of big rodeos and did a great job getting everybody rolling.”

The event included a wide range of participants, notably an abundance of bull riders.

Ringhausen noted that while bull riding had experienced a lull at times, this year’s show demonstrated renewed energy and competition. “They stepped up our game,” he said.

Whippoorwill, based in the southern region and active in Southern Illinois and Missouri fairs, was previously considered for the Springfield fair but was unavailable.

“The company was very happy, just tickled to death to do a show in Jerseyville,” Ringhausen said. “They did a great job and I think will be happy to come back.”

Rodeo participants competed for points in every event, aiming to advance within the rodeo circuit.

The successful turnout and quality of the show mark a notable moment for the Jersey County Fair’s ongoing efforts to enhance its entertainment offerings.

