SPRINGFIELD - The Smith Alzheimer’s Center at SIU Medicine is offering two new lab internship opportunities for undergraduate college students in 2025.

Selected students will explore cutting-edge research associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The nine-week internships run from June 2 through Aug. 1.

“We’re excited to launch this new opportunity for young researchers interested in learning more about aging and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Erin Hascup, PhD, executive director of the Smith Alzheimer’s Center. “This provides a direct, hands-on experience for future scientists to advance their journey toward translational research or medicine.”

Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2025, and internships will be based at the Springfield campus. Travel and housing are not provided. Qualified applicants will have completed their freshman year of college by June 2025, and not graduated. Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

Applicants should submit an unofficial college transcript, résumé and a personal statement describing current studies, extracurricular activities and career goals. Items should be PDF format and submitted via an online form at siumed.edu/alzinternship.

Before the Feb. 28 deadline, applicants must provide two letters of reference from college instructors. Instructors should send reference letters to smithalzcenter@siumed.edu. Final selection decisions are expected by April 15. For additional questions, please email smithalzcenter@siumed.edu.

These internship opportunities are made possible through funding from the Kenneth Stark Endowment.

Since 1986, the Smith Alzheimer’s Center’s mission is to integrate patient care, education and research to better understand the biological aspects of aging, cognition, and neurodegenerative disorders. This knowledge allows us to design innovative personalized care that addresses both the underlying symptoms and the disease leading to improved patient, family and community outcomes. To learn more, visit siumed.edu/alz.





