ST. LOUIS - Crime continued to decrease in St. Louis in October, new data released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department show, with homicides being at the lowest levels seen in years.

As of Nov. 4, St. Louis has seen 125 homicides so far this year. That’s down from 142 at that time last year, 170 at that time in 2022, 168 at that time in 2021, and 220 at this time in 2020.

The monthly National Incident Based Reporting System report for October shows meaningful decreases compared to October 2023 across all major crime categories:

Crimes against a person: -15%

Crime against property: -31%

Crime against society: -7%

All other offenses: -17%

“We still have work to do to bring crime down further, but I am so proud of our Police Department, the Office of Violence Prevention, the office of Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore, and our community partners for the fantastic work they are doing to hold criminals accountable and prevent crime before it happens,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This is progress, not perfection. But it is encouraging to see these tangible results, which show we are on the right course and making St. Louis safer.”

The monthly report also provides data for each of the City’s neighborhoods. For example, Downtown saw an even greater decrease in October 2024 compared to October 2023 than the City as a whole for crimes against a person, which was down 45.3%, and crimes against property, which was down 32.7%. However, crimes against society were up 25%, due to an increase in drug and weapons law violations with no specific victim, while all other offenses were up 10%.

"Commanders consistently review crime statistics and monitor new trends to ensure resources are being strategically deployed," said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Tracy. "From patrol officers to our detectives and civilian employees, everyone plays a key role in our shared goal to put a dent in violent crime."

St. Louisans who want to delve into the data, take advantage of the crime mapping tool launched last month, or learn about how the National Incident Based Reporting System works, are encouraged to visit slmpd.org/stats.

