ALTON– OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group is pleased to welcome a new Pulmonologist to the RiverBend region, Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, who specializes in the treatment of lung disorders, such as COPD, lung cancer, emphysema, obstructive sleep apnea and asthma.

Dr. Ahmed began seeing patients earlier this month in his practice located on the third floor of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. He is accepting new patient appointments: (618) 463-0248.

“We are blessed to have Dr. Ahmed join OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group,” says Ajay Pathak, President & CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “There is a tremendous need for pulmonary care in our community, and we are excited to expand this service by adding a full time pulmonologist to the Riverbend.”

A graduate of Ross University School of Medicine, located in The Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies, Dr. Ahmed completed Internal Medicine residencies at the VA Medical Center/Duke University and at East Carolina University. Dr. Ahmed furthered his training with a Fellowship in Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at Saint Louis University. He has provided pulmonary care in several St. Louis area hospitals and is also on the medical staff of Jersey Community Hospital.

OSF Saint Anthony’s will be hosting a Lunch & Learn on lung health with Dr. Ahmed, on Thursday, June 23, in the first floor Perpetual Help Center of OSF Saint Anthony’s. To register for the Lunch & Learn, please call 465-2264 or click on the

View Classes & Events link at www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

