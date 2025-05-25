ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center continues fortifying its efforts in addressing the mental health and well-being needs of youth and young adults in the Riverbend region.

Lisa Lawrence, M.S.W., licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), psychotherapist, is the newest addition to the robust Psychological Services department roster at OSF Saint Anthony’s. Ms. Lawrence has more than 22 years of providing outpatient and inpatient therapy services in individual and group settings in the greater St. Louis metro area on both sides of the river.



“My goal is to create a collaborative relationship with clients and help them feel safe to explore challenges, identify barriers to wanted change, and develop mutually agreed upon goals,” says Ms. Lawrence. “I approach my work with curiosity, empathy and humility. My hope is that my clients experience personal growth and self-discovery in their work with me toward peace, relief and joy.”

Lawrence will provide individual therapy services, with a focus on children aged 6 through young adulthood, supporting clients in achieving emotional balance, personal insight, and overall mental wellness as well as teaching age appropriate and relevant coping skills. In addition to individual sessions, she will facilitate several therapeutic groups designed to foster growth, connection, and practical skills for daily life. Each group is structured to create a supportive environment where individuals can connect, reflect, and grow while working toward healthier, more intentional lives.



A significant percentage of youth experience mental health conditions. In the US, roughly 1 in 6 youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year, and a substantial portion of lifetime mental illness begins by age 14. Common disorders include anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues like ADHD and conduct disorder.

Additionally, group therapy services under Lawrence’s leadership will offer:

Emotional Regulation Strategies : Helping participants build awareness of their emotional responses and develop tools for managing difficult emotions effectively.

: Helping participants build awareness of their emotional responses and develop tools for managing difficult emotions effectively. Communication Skills and Conflict Resolution : Exploring strategies for healthy communication, including de-escalation techniques, recognizing and breaking negative behavioral patterns, and working toward clarity, connection, and resolution in relationships.

: Exploring strategies for healthy communication, including de-escalation techniques, recognizing and breaking negative behavioral patterns, and working toward clarity, connection, and resolution in relationships. Energy Protection and Boundaries : Encouraging participants to identify and preserve their emotional energy, set healthy boundaries, and maintain a sense of inner peace.

: Encouraging participants to identify and preserve their emotional energy, set healthy boundaries, and maintain a sense of inner peace. Self-Care for Mental and Emotional Well-Being: Emphasizing holistic self-care practices to support long-term emotional resilience and mental health.

Article continues after sponsor message

The onset of mental health issues can show up early in life: 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75% by age 24.

Some common disorders of youth and young adults can encompass:

Anxiety: A common concern, particularly among teenagers, with an estimated 31.9% of teens experiencing anxiety disorders according to Compass Health Center.

A common concern, particularly among teenagers, with an estimated 31.9% of teens experiencing anxiety disorders according to Compass Health Center. Depression: Major depressive episodes are a concern among adolescents, with 15.1% of teens aged 12-17 experiencing them according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Major depressive episodes are a concern among adolescents, with 15.1% of teens aged 12-17 experiencing them according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). ADHD: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a common childhood disorder, diagnosed in 9.8% of children aged 3-17 according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Conduct Disorder: A behavioral disorder characterized by destructive or challenging behavior, affecting a significant percentage of youth.

Without healthy coping skills, youth may experience behavioral problems like oppositional defiant disorder or conduct disorder. And while many mental health conditions are treatable, a significant portion of youth with mental health disorders do not seek treatment.

Risk factors such as bullying, poverty, and the mental illness of a parent can increase the risk of mental illness in youth.

More information on youth and young adult therapy services can be obtained by calling the OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services department at (618) 474-6240. Most insurances are accepted including Medicaid and Medicare. Some eligibility and restrictions may apply.



AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

More like this: