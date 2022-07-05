New Providers Join SIHF Healthcare In Belleville.

BELLEVILLE - SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce the addition of three providers in the Belleville area: Jenna Churnock, DNP, FNP-C; Sydney Cooper, PA-C; and Matthew Wilkinson, MD, have joined our healthcare teams at 7210 West Main Street and 2900 Frank Scott Parkway West Suite 980 in Belleville.

Churnock has her Doctorate of Nursing Practice and Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She will practice family medicine and will see patients of all ages at our health center located at 7210 West Main Street, Belleville.

Cooper has her Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Saint Louis University. She will see patients of all ages as well as specialize in women’s health issues at our health center located at 7210 West Main Street, Belleville.

Appointments for Churnock and Cooper may be made by calling 618.398.8840.

Dr. Wilkinson has his undergraduate degree in biology and psychology from Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Missouri, and he attended medical school at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas. He most recently practiced medicine at a clinic in Highland.

Dr. Wilkinson will see adults at our health center located at 2900 Frank Scott Parkway West, Suite 980, Belleville. Appointments may be made by calling 618.234.9200.

“We are pleased to welcome these new providers to our healthcare teams and to continue our commitment to the community by serving neighborhoods throughout Belleville,” noted Dr. Theodore Ross, Chief Medical Officer. “We welcome all patients regardless of their ability to pay.”

In order: Matthew Wilkinson, Jenna Churnock, and Sydney Cooper join SIHF Healthcare.

