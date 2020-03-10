New Principals are Announced at Edwardsville District #7 School Board Meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville District #7 School Board meeting of March 9, 2020, announced new principals.
Three new principals were announced during the School Board meeting.
Jennifer Morgan will be the new Lincoln Middle School Head Principal. Having already worked for Lincoln she is now moving up to that new position.
Donny Gunter is moving from being a fifth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementry to Leclaire Elementry School Principal.
Tiana Montgomery is coming onto District #7 as Woodland Elementry Principal. Montgomery has been a Principal at Shiloh Elementry since 2017 and worked in the Alton School District previously.