GLEN CARBON – Ameren Illinois is currently constructing a new distribution power line into its Main Street substation in Glen Carbon to enhance energy service reliability, flexibility and load capacity. This additional electric capacity will support the ongoing economic development in Meridan Plaza.

The new, 2.4-mile distribution power line will extend from the Main Street substation down to and along Illinois Route 157, just to the northeast of the intersection of South University Drive and Chain of Rocks Road. The added capacity is similar to expanding a two-lane highway to a four-lane highway. Nearly 1,500 customers will benefit from these enhancements.

"Substations do not get a lot of fanfare but they are critical elements in a reliable, resilient energy grid," said Langston Rose, Director of West Region Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to prepare for the future needs of our electric customers. We're excited to bring these benefits to our customers in Glen Carbon."

The enhancements to the substation should be completed and in-service by the end of May.

