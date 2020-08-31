Video From The Pink Cow:

ALTON - The Pink Cow ice cream stand, formerly known as Ketchum Corner Kreem, had its grand opening recently at 33 East Elm. The new business has already attracted big crowds and received a very warm welcome from the Alton community.

The stand's new owner, Meredith Rea, has been extremely encouraged by the start and how the community has embraced the new Alton business.

"The Pink Cow is an ice cream place," Rea said in an interview on opening day, "It's serving a lot of frozen treats. A lot of the same menu, which we had before, which is a lot of things the people enjoyed before. And so, we've had a lot of crowds, big crowds, so we've been really excited, and a lot of good feedback. So, we are excited about that."

Rea is also very happy to help serve the children who come up with the change they've saved up to buy a treat at the stand.

"I love serving the kids," Rea said. "It's fun when they come up with their change. I've seen so many people I know, so many people I don't know. A lot of people have introduced themselves, so that's been nice. And we've had a big crowd. And like I've said, I've had a lot of good feedback, so we're excited. We're excited about serving the community, the whole community, and that's kind of how it started."

Rea hopes that the community will feel comfortable coming back to the Pink Cow and feel very welcome.

"I just want everyone to feel comfortable," Rea said, "as an atmosphere that's family oriented as a business, and that's what we plan on focusing on; that's what we're here for."

It was a very good first day, and Rea is very optimistic about her stand's long-term success.

"Really, really excited to start this off," Rea said, "and we see a long future of serving the community, and we're hoping that everybody still comes out to the Pink Cow for a long time."

The stand's hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

