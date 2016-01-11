ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is proud to welcome Dr. Wei Lin, Medical Oncologist & Hematologist, to the medical staff at the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence. Dr. Lin is accepting new patients in the medical oncology offices, located in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building at 815 E. 5th Street, Suite 303.

Same day appointments are available.

“I have always made myself available to my patients and will be offering same day appointments. My goal is to provide the best care possible – compassionate and personal,” said Dr. Lin. “I also maintain an open door policy for other physicians. If they have a question, just call and I will be there to help.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s is a natural fit for me. There is a shared philosophy for treating patients with dignity, respect and compassion. I’m looking forward to maximizing our partnership to best serve the community.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s will be hosting a Meet & Greet sessions with Dr. Lin at the following times and locations:

OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital – 915 E. 5th St., Alton

Monday, January 11, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria

Article continues after sponsor message

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center – 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton

Wednesday, January 13, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria

Dr. Lin earned a medical degree from Shanghai Medical University in China and her Master of Science at the University of Ottawa in Canada. She completed an internal medicine residency at Canton Medical Education Foundation in Canton, Ohio, and a clinical fellowship in oncology/hematology at the Tom Baker Cancer Center, University of Calgary in Canada.

Prior to her arrival, Dr. Lin was the medical director at Crystal Hematology & Oncology Center. She also served on the staff at Taussig Cancer Institute of Cleveland Clinic Foundation and was an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

Dr. Lin joins Dr. James Piephoff, radiation oncologist, and Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, medical oncologist/hematologist at the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

In 2015, OSF Saint Anthony’s cancer program was awarded a three-year approval with commendation by The Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is the only cancer program in the Alton area to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the CoC for clinical management, cancer data management, cancer committee leadership, research, community outreach and quality improvement. The CoC has ranked OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence in the top 75 cancer programs in the country.

To make an appointment with Dr. Lin or for more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence, call 474-4855.

More like this: